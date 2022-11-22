Advertise With Us
Manatee High School students participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Sugarcanes will be featured in the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Sugarcanes will be featured in the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade(WWSB)
By Summer Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of seniors from Manatee High School in Bradenton are participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“We’re both really excited,” said, Alexa Griffin. 

“Yes, very excited,” agreed Amber Polis, both seniors at MHS.

The girls going are all members of the Manatee High School’s dance team: the Sugarcanes.

“This is a big once in a lifetime opportunity to get to dance on TV, in the Macy’s Day parade,” said Jillian Loudermilk, a senior at MHS.  “It’s something that I never thought I’d get to do.”           

Nine girls auditioned with Spirit of America to get the chance to dance in the parade and all made it.

“Growing up, we watched the parade, and it was the best part of Thanksgiving,” said Polis.  “We are just really excited for it.”           

For the past few weeks, the girls have been getting together to try and learn the new routine. They’ll be joining dancers from all over the country in the parade.

“We learn our dance in the video, and then when we get there, we clean it and practice it every day to get parade ready,” said Ella Stockton, a senior at MHS. While in NYC, the group also gets to see a Broadway show, the Rockettes, and the Statue of Liberty.  The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City.  It will kick off at 9 a.m., on Thursday morning, Thanksgiving Day.     

The whole parade route takes roughly about three hours.

