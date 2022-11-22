Advertise With Us
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home

Firefighters wrap up after putting out a house fire in Bradenton Tuesday.
Firefighters wrap up after putting out a house fire in Bradenton Tuesday.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said.

The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.

Along with West Manatee, units from Cedar Hammock and Bradenton fire departments responded.

The couple managed to escape; firefighters rescued their dog. One of the people was evaluated at the scene but did not require hospitalization, McDonald said.

City building officials did not deem the home as uninhabitable, but McDonald said the couple was warned staying there would be at their own risk. “There are elements that would be hazardous,” he said.

