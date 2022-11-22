Evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather night. Storms are labeled First Alert when weather that is disruptive to your schedule is expected. Tonight might be one of those nights.

We will start out mild with little chance of anything more that an isolated passing shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will run a bit warmer. Humidity will be higher as well. Winds will not be as breezy as yesterday morning but will remain out of the northeast at the surface.

As we go past the morning and into the afternoon, the rain chances will start to rise as a disturbance aloft approaches the moisture-laden Suncoast atmosphere. With a bit of daytime heating the unstable atmosphere will begin producing widespread showers that will become more widespread into the evening and overnight.

By Wednesday we transition to a drier atmosphere as the disturbance pulls away and high pressure builds in. This will lead to a beautiful Thanksgiving Day with lots of sunshine and dry weather.

Another front will pass by on Friday. At the present time it looks like it will produce a few showers but will likely not be an excessive rain maker. It will lower our weekend temperatures as it moves south and make for a lovely weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.