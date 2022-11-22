Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
City of Venice reminds residents of Christmas Parade rules, route

Downtown Holiday Parade happening Saturday in Venice
Downtown Holiday Parade happening Saturday in Venice
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice will host its Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Downtown Venice Holiday Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Pre-parade entertainment will start at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to view street closures an interactive map of the parade route

The City of Venice prohibits the throwing of candy and trinkets in order to keep paradegoers safe.

