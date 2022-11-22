Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

2 newly-elected Sarasota County Commissioners sworn in Tuesday

Mark Smith, District 2, and Joe Neunder, District 4
Mark Smith, District 2, and Joe Neunder, District 4(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - -Two newly-elected Sarasota County Board of Commissioners were sworn in Tuesday in a ceremony at the County Government building.

The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners recognized newly elected representatives Mark Smith, District 2, and Joe Neunder, District 4, on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Born in Detroit, Smith moved to Sarasota in 1963 and graduated from Riverview High School in 1973. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology before returning to Sarasota with his family in 1990. In 1994, he started his own architectural firm, Smith Architects, P.A., which is located in Siesta Key Village.

Active in the Siesta Key community, Smith served on the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Siesta Key Presidents Council, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Board.

Smith and his wife Esther have four children.

Neunder, who served on the City of Venice Council from 2020 through 2022, moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Florida as a teenager. He swam competitively for Swim Florida and Venice High School, and graduated from Pine View School.

He continued his education at Florida’s public universities and earned a Doctorate in Chiropractic Medicine from Life University in Georgia. He returned to Sarasota to open his business and raise his family following completion of his education.

He has also served on the Evalyn Sadlier-Jones Branch-YMCA Board of Directors, the Boys & Girls Club, the Sarasota County Planning Commission, City of Venice Historic Preservation Board, and more.

He and his wife Cindy have three sons.

The next BCC meeting will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1660 Ringling Blvd.

Additional photos of the ceremony can be found here. For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

Latest News

The Sugarcanes will be featured in the the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Manatee High School students participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Three new Manatee County Commissioners were sworn in Tuesday
New Manatee Commissioners sworn in Tuesday
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Judge rules against motion to limit discovery in civil lawsuit against family of Brian Laundrie
Firefighters wrap up after putting out a house fire in Bradenton Tuesday.
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home