Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect
Yoder's Restaurant is known for its pies.
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps

Latest News

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Man charged with reckless homicide in Apple store crash