Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yoder’s Restaurant in Sarasota is known for its delicious pies and homestyle cooking. Naturally, Thanskgiving is one of the local business’ busiest times of the year.

The restaurant let ABC7 take a behind the scene look at its pie kitchen as they prepared pre-orders. If you haven’t already made an order, it’s too late to place one for Thanksgiving. If you go to the store, you may luck out and find an extra pie, but you’ll have to wait in long lines.

The store says for this holiday alone, they’ve received 2,500 orders for their cream pies (Banana, Chocolate, Coconut, etc.) combined, 2,000 Pumpkin pie orders, 1,000 Apple pies and 1,500 Pecan pies.

Yoder's Restaurant is known for its pies.
Yoder's Restaurant prepares holiday pies
