Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling

Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.
Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Venice’s debris hauling contractor has finished their final pass of debris pickups throughout the city after 45 days of work, it was announced Monday.

Nearly 140,000 cubic yards of storm debris, both vegetation, and construction and demolition, has been collected by Crowder Gulf since Oct. 5. The debris collection occurred throughout all City of Venice public streets, city parks and some gated neighborhoods that chose to participate.

Crowder Gulf is now hauling out the “reduced” or mulched materials, and construction and demolition debris, from the city debris site at Wellfield Park until the end of the day Tuesday, Nov. 22. The contractor will break for Thanksgiving and resume hauling materials away from Wellfield on Nov. 28.

The city notes that while all major debris has been collected, there may be storm-related debris in some areas that still needs collection. City residents can contact Public Works at 941-486-2422 to schedule a bulk pickup of these materials.

