Unsettled weather continues into the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although yesterday’s more steady rains will abate today, continued rain chances of 40% in the later afternoon and evening will continue. Coverage of the rain will be much less than yesterday today but could pick up some tomorrow.

Clouds will still cover our skies and help hold temperatures to the mid-70s. Most notable in our forecast will be the gusty winds. With a breezy northeast wind at 10 to 15, the gusts could be as high as 25 mph, but will start to calm in the evening.

Winds and rain may pick up again on Wednesday as a low develops along the Atlantic coast and pumps moisture back over the Suncoast.

By Wednesday, high pressure will build in and drier air will trim back rain chances. Thanksgiving Day looks to be a mostly sunny day will very small rain chances. A second front will then move in on Friday and drive in some cooler air. This will push nighttime lows back into the 50s and highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-to-lower 60s.

