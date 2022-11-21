Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
This year’s Bradenton Winter Wonderland cancelled due to supply issues, other problems

The 2022 Winter Wonderland in Bradenton is not happening this year.
The 2022 Winter Wonderland in Bradenton is not happening this year.(City of Bradenton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2022 Winter Wonderland Festival, scheduled for Dec. 10, had been cancelled until next year.

Organizers of the event say that there have been “circumstances beyond organizers’’ control” that resulted in the need to cancel the event. Namely, damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the ice vendor to be able to supply ice. Supply chain issues have also made necessary equipment unavailable.

“We know the expectations of the families that come downtown to enjoy this event,” festival organizer Marianne Barnebey said. “We considered many options for events and activities to make the festival go forward. But we didn’t want to cobble something together just to have the event; we thought it best to postpone and do it right next year. We hope to come back bigger and better.” Mayor Gene Brown was disappointed that the event can’t go forward this year, but he encouraged residents to still enjoy all the City has to offer during the holidays. “The boat parade will still be happening that night (Dec. 10), and families can come down and enjoy the light displays along the Riverwalk,” he said. “Also, please utilize our Public Market and downtown retail options for holiday shopping. Even without our Winter Wonderland festival, the City is still in the holiday spirit.”

