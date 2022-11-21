Temple Sinai prepares 300 meals for those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers gathered at Temple Sinai to make 300 Thanksgiving meals for families in need in Sarasota and Bradenton.

The group of adults, teens, and children, began their meal preparations early Sunday morning.

Menu items consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, green bean casserole, and a pumpkin dessert-- just to name a few.

Andrea Eiffert is the Director of Communications and Programming at the temple. She said last year the group made 100 meals. However, due to a grant they received they were able to triple that amount this year.

In the group of volunteers was 16-year-old Lucy Thomas who said she loves to volunteer because it helps her put things into perspective.

“It feels really inspiring,” Thomas said. “It shows us that what we’re doing is actually making an impact and making a difference in the world. Even if it’s just in our local community. It’s just really putting it in front of us.”

Second Chance Last Opportunity was the beneficiary of the food. Temple Sinai delivered the meals to Second Chance’s Women’s Center where it was distributed to people in their cars.

CEO of Second Chance April Glasco said the number for people who need help have gone up due to Hurricane Ian. So, a generous donation like food goes a long way.

“It does make a difference. Now they know they’re being able to celebrate their Thanksgiving in a healthy and hopeful way. Temple Sinai as well as Second Chance Opportunity volunteers that came together to make sure that families were going to eat from Bradenton to South Sarasota,” said Glasco.

