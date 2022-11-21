Advertise With Us
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection

(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has released the holiday schedules for both its Disaster Recovery Center and for waste management.

DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER & FEMA ASSISTANCE

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the DRC will be closed Nov. 24 -27 and will reopen Nov. 28, operating 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The DRC is closed on Sundays.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended to Jan. 12. FEMA individual assistance, U.S. Small Business Administration and other resources are available at the DRC.

DEBRIS REMOVAL & SOLID WASTE

Sarasota County’s debris contractors have been working seven days a week since Oct. 6 to remove Hurricane Ian storm debris from our community and have collected nearly 2.6 million cubic yards of debris.

Debris contractors will break for Thanksgiving from Nov. 22-27, and debris collection will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

The two public drop-off sites for vegetative debris permanently close today, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

Due to Thanksgiving Day, there will be a one-day shift to the regular solid waste collection schedule for trash, recycling and yard waste after the holiday. Collections scheduled for Thursday will take place on Friday, and collections scheduled for Friday will take place on Saturday. (See attached)

Some areas have experienced delays in their collections and are encouraged to keep their trash and recycling curbside for collection.

