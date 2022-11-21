Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are hoping someone will recognize the individual who robbed a gas station Sunday.

The individual robbed the Crazy Papa’s Marathon Gas Station at 5530 SR 64 Sunday before 1 p.m. The man’s face is covered and he is wearing a hoodie.

He is approximately 5′6″- 5′8″. If you have any info, contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Do you recognize this person? He robbed the Crazy Papa's Marathon Gas Station at 5530 SR 64 on 11/20 just before 1 p.m. He is approximately 5'6"- 5'8". If you have any info, contact MCSO at 941-747-3011. #AttemptToID pic.twitter.com/JRuCnxYWlK — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) November 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.