Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying robbery suspect

MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.
MCSO said this man robbed a gas station on Sunday.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are hoping someone will recognize the individual who robbed a gas station Sunday.

The individual robbed the Crazy Papa’s Marathon Gas Station at 5530 SR 64 Sunday before 1 p.m. The man’s face is covered and he is wearing a hoodie.

He is approximately 5′6″- 5′8″. If you have any info, contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Death investigation underway in Sarasota
Jacob Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre Dame Fighting...
Football loss leads to Powerball lottery win
Modero Cruz
North Port man charged with murder after shooting
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind

Latest News

Many families across the Suncoast are needing a little extra help to provide a Thanksgiving...
Food assistance increasing for Thanksgiving
FEMA pounding the pavement assisting hurricane victims.
FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian
FEMA provides relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian in North Port.
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to close for Thanksgiving
Sarasota County issues holiday schedule for disaster recovery, debris collection