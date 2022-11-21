Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Keeping an eye on the skies ahead of Thanksgiving travel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the biggest travel week of the year and ABC7 is keeping an eye on local airports as people travel the country to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family.

So far, no major problems have been reported. You may see some delays as you head out. Make sure to check your flight status before you head to airport.

Check your status at SRQ Airport here.

Check your status at Tampa International Airport here.

Check your status at St. Pete/Clearwater here.

Check your status at Punta Gorda Airport here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
Police near Grande Court Apartments.
North Port man charged with murder after shooting
Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Police near Grande Court Apartments.
North Port man charged with murder after shooting
Gas prices drop as Floridians hit the roads
The 2022 Winter Wonderland in Bradenton is not happening this year.
This year’s Bradenton Winter Wonderland cancelled due to supply issues, other problems
68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot for Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County opens Friday