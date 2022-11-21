Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record

Parents give birth to twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago, breaking previous record. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders.

The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old.

The twins were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway, who live in Oregon.

Rachel Ridgeway said she and her husband thought embryo adoption was something they would want to do when they heard about it.

“Going into this process, we wanted to choose children that in our eyes were the most unwanted, the most needy, the ones in a lot of ways that have been overlooked,” Rachel Ridgeway said.

As if Lydia and Timothy’s births weren’t special enough, they were also born on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
Modero Cruz
North Port man charged with murder after shooting
Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
“This innovative recovery portal will allow impacted residents to report their unmet needs,...
Florida creates website for Hurricane Ian relief
Yoder's Restaurant is known for its pies.
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps
Yoder's Restaurant is known for its pies.
Yoder's Restaurant prepares holiday pies
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip