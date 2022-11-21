Advertise With Us
Florida creates website for Hurricane Ian relief

“This innovative recovery portal will allow impacted residents to report their unmet needs, including housing, to aid in restoring the Southwest Florida community and get families back on their feet,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The state has launched a website to connect Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support.

Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through the Unite Florida Recovery Portal, at IanRecovery.fl.gov, and provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also use the site to report unmet needs such as transportation, household items and social services.

Some sheltering and housing assistance programs may require you to register for FEMA Individual Assistance. Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for FEMA assistance and continuously update their applications by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, using the FEMA app or visiting one of more than 20 open Disaster Recovery Centers.

IanRecovery.fl.gov resources will also available in Spanish and Haitian-Creole. Information entered on the website is completely confidential. For those who need additional assistance completing an application, please call 1-800-892-0948.

