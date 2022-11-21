Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

FEMA extends disaster assistance application deadline for victims of Hurricane Ian

In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is...
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen in St. James City, Fla., on Pine Island, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At the state’s request, FEMA has extended the federal disaster assistance application deadline for those affected by Hurricane Ian.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for survivors in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362. It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

If you have insurance, you are encouraged to file a claim for damage to your home, personal property and vehicles before you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance you may have received. For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
Modero Cruz
North Port man charged with murder after shooting
Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

“This innovative recovery portal will allow impacted residents to report their unmet needs,...
Florida creates website for Hurricane Ian relief
Storm debris clean up in Sarasota and Venice.
Venice finishes hurricane debris hauling
More right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian than the...
Charlotte County hit debris pickup milestone
Late day rain could be heavy at times
Unsettled weather continues into the work week