FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to close for Thanksgiving

FEMA provides relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian in North Port.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has announced that all its Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida for Hurricane Ian will close for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Centers will reopen at their regular hours Monday, Nov. 28. It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance.

Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema

