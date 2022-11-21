FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door.

One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.

“Hopefully, FEMA can come in and take care of some of the damages that the insurance couldn’t take care of,” said Matthews. “Just to get a little boost, a little jump start.”

These FEMA teams are making sure people have registered with the agency . Residents are also able to get the status of their claims on-site and get any questions they have answered.

“We feel that people are in a situation where they need to reach out for assistance and many of them are waiting for insurance to come through,” said Renee Bafalis, a Community Relations Specialist for FEMA. “And we want to make sure all of their initial needs are being met at this time.”

Residents ABC7 talked with say they are happy to see these FEMA teams in their neighborhoods and that they are helping them speed up the process.

“Definitely glad that they came by, someone told me to stay close around, because they may just pop up,” said Matthews.

Between FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers and the crews on the ground, FEMA officials say they will stick around for as long as the residents need help.

