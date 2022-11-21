Death investigation underway in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the City of Sarasota.

The death is being called suspicious. Police say the victim is an adult male who was found within the 800 block of Mecca Drive.

Detectives believe that all involved parties involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the public.; as this appears to be an isolated incident.

Due to Marsy’s Law, all information regarding the individuals involved is being withheld.

