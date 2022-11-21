Cloudy Skies with Light Morning Rain Should Kick Off The Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The majority of rainfall is behind us as we move into the work week. However, some light rain during the morning commute is forecasted, along with the possibility of fog. The air will warm up to 77 degrees Monday afternoon with rain chances dropping to 20%. Breezy conditions and cloud cover will remain. Tuesday will bring more rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Drier air begins to make its way back just in time for Thanksgiving. Turkey day will be mostly sunny with a high of 78 and dry skies. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s for the overall work week. The weekend cools down with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lows 70′s, then a crisp drop to the upper 50′s overnight.

