Charlotte County hit debris pickup milestone

More right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian than the...
More right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017.(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor passed a major recovery milestone Sunday when it collected its two millionth cubic yard of debris.

AshBritt has delivered more than 42,000 loads of debris to three county staging sites since collection began six weeks ago.

The county estimates more than 2.5 million cubic yards will be collected, estimating all debris will be collected by March 2023.

To view a dashboard featuring a heat map of where debris has been collected, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.

There are two emporary drop-off locations for storm debris, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily:

  • Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road
  • 7000 Florida St.

Ther are two mini-transfer facilities, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily:

  • 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte
  • 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood

Drop-off sites and mini-transfer and recycling facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday Nov. 25.

For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s recovery information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em.

