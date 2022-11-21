Bradenton Beach boat parade set Dec. 3

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Beach’s fourth annual holiday boat parade will return Dec. 3.

Boat owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit and decorated vessels during the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Entry is free and open to powerboats and sailboats. Cash prizes will be awarded in multiple categories, including best lighting and most holiday spirit.

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. near the south end of Jewfish Key and travel along the Longboat Pass Bridge before heading north through the Intracoastal Waterway, passing the Bradenton Beach City Pier and ending at the Bradenton Beach Marina.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the parade from the Longboat Pass Bridge between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and from the Bradenton Beach City Pier between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

The fourth annual holiday boat parade is part of Bradenton Beach’s Holidays in Paradise. An afternoon of fun activities, including music, food and entertainment, will start at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Bridge Street.

For more information about the parade and entry forms, visit Boat-Parade.com or call Mia or Mike at 941-778-2288.

