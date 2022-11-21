68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot for Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County opens Friday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Club’s 68th Annual Christmas Tree Lot is set to open this Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Since 1954, families from as far away as Orlando have been visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs’ tree lot as part of their family holiday tradition.

The tree lot is located between Publix at Westgate Shopping Center at 3913 Manatee Avenue West, and McKelvey Park in Bradenton, and adjacent to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School. Those wanting to shop the lot are urged to come out quickly.

“Last year we sold out by the end of our second weekend and we’re anticipating a similar demand for our Fraser fir trees and wreaths this year, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their trees early,” said Dawn Stanhope, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.

On opening weekend, the lot will be open Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. After opening weekend, the lot will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays; open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Purchases can be made using credit or debit cards, checks or money orders – no cash sales this year.

For information visit https://www.bgcmanatee.org/events or https://www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubsManatee.

