Sarasota Renaissance Fair opens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 3rd annual Sarasota Renaissance Fair is underway at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. The family-friendly fair will run every weekend until December 11, 2022.

Animal acts, knights, shopping, food, beer and more will be available from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM for those participating.

Over one hundred stage shows are presented daily at the fair. The festival is on, rain or shine, for shows and vendors.

The ticket booth opens at 9:00 AM each weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.