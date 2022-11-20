Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota Renaissance Fair opens

A regal show at the festival.
A regal show at the festival.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 3rd annual Sarasota Renaissance Fair is underway at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. The family-friendly fair will run every weekend until December 11, 2022.

Animal acts, knights, shopping, food, beer and more will be available from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM for those participating.

Over one hundred stage shows are presented daily at the fair. The festival is on, rain or shine, for shows and vendors.

The ticket booth opens at 9:00 AM each weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Police near Grande Court Apartments.
Deadly shooting in North Port
On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three...
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
North Port crash claims the lives of teen sisters.
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters

Latest News

stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
thumbnail
Futurecast
waterfest
Waterfest return to Englewood
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 18, 2022