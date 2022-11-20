Advertise With Us
Golf tournament raises funds to house veterans

The Annual Benjamin Poppa Golf Tournament has returned to change the lives of a handful of Suncoast veterans.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Golfers are taking a swing at housing woes in Sarasota this weekend.

More than a hundred players turned out to the 8th Annual Benjamin Poppa Golf Tournament hosted by Heroes Welcome Home (HWH). The organization’s mission is to aid veterans who are struggling to afford a place to live.

The money raised at the tournament, with the help of a series of sponsors, is expected to raise thousands of dollars that will be passed on to veterans to help with house down payments, rent assistance or household repairs. It’s a major relief for people struggling to make ends meet in the ballooning Florida housing market.

HWH President Renee Marquiss has seen the fruits of the organization’s labor time and time again. She told stories about a series of veterans whose lives were changed by the assistance, including one woman who was able to buy her first home thanks to the program.

“The past three years she worked her butt off to get where she was at and these were the last dollars she needed in order to get into a house of her own for the very first time,” she said. “They’re all gut wrenching and they all make us cry but that just tells us that we’re doing something that’s needed.”

Marquiss estimates the tournament will raise close to $15,000, which should allow them to help four to five veterans. If you’d like to apply for this assistance or donate to the cause you can do so by visiting their website by clicking here.

