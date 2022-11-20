First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a beautiful Saturday, rain and windy conditions develop through the day and into the evening. This is a First Alert Weather Day as the cold and wet conditions develop. We’re NOT expecting severe weather, but rain will disrupt your normal Sunday plans. This is more of a Hot-chocolate-snuggle-in-Sunday, especially in the afternoon. Showers linger into the evening, then we get a break Monday. Skies are still cloudy Monday but rain chances are much lower. Then Tuesday a second round of moisture moves in from the Gulf, moving away Wednesday. Thanksgiving travel is very quiet for the Suncoast.

The tropics are still very quiet with just 10 days left in Hurricane Season!

