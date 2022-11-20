Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Police near Grande Court Apartments.
Deadly shooting in North Port
On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three...
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
North Port crash claims the lives of teen sisters.
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting its job fair Saturday, Nov. 19, at the jail, at...
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes