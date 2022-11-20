Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Patterson
UPDATE: Missing Sarasota man found
Police near Grande Court Apartments.
Deadly shooting in North Port
On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three...
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
North Port crash claims the lives of teen sisters.
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting its job fair Saturday, Nov. 19, at the jail, at...
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
stormy
First Alert Weather Day for rain and wind
thumbnail
Futurecast
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy