Thousands of turkeys given to those in need

Volunteers fill trunks with holiday meals.
Volunteers fill trunks with holiday meals.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is helping Suncoast families in need have a happy thanksgiving. The thankFULL campaign raised funds to help distribute nearly 13,000 turkeys as well as 3.6 million holiday meals to those in need thanks to fundraising efforts.

Two large-scale distributions took place over the week to hand out the meals to Suncoast community members who participated.

All Faiths Food bank volunteers helped stuff Suncoast residents’ cars with holiday meals at Ed Smith Stadium and the Van Wezel Performing Arts hall.

