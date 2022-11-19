Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Deadly shooting in North Port

Police near Grande Court Apartments.
Police near Grande Court Apartments.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department (NPPD) responded to a shooting call at 9:00 AM on November 19.

According to the NPPD, the shooting occurred at Grande Court Apartments.

The NPPD also stated that the subjects are all known to each other and accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

A tweet from the NPPD stated that this is now a death investigation.

This is an ongoing story; more details will be added.

