Beautiful Saturday, First Alert Weather Day Sunday!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a mixed weekend as a cold front approaches. Saturday is a warmer and dry day ahead of the front. Sunday is windy and back to the 60s, with widespread rain likely, especially in the afternoon. A second round of moisture moves in off the Gulf of Mexico for Tuesday. Then our weather quiets down for the Thanksgiving holiday with low chances for rain and mild temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front drops south across Florida by Friday, but conditions stay dry with this front. Temps will cool off again after the front moves through. Red tide continues to be an issue at our Suncoast beaches this weekend.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

Only 11 days left in Hurricane Season and no storms developing for at least the next 5 days and possibly longer.

Tropical
Tropical(Station)

