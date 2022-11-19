ABC7 First Alert Weather Day Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 First Alert Weather day is in effect for Sunday due to an upper level low which will spin our way from the Gulf toward Florida. Before we get to that we can expect to see a nice day on Saturday with generally sunny skies with less than a 20% chance for some rain. Temperatures will be cool to start the day with lows in the mid 50s and then warm into the upper 70s for most everyone. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night clouds will begin to move in and we will see a 30% chance for some overnight showers. Lows on Sunday morning will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms occasionally. The rain chance is at 50% throughout the day. It will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low 70s and winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph and some higher gusts.

Showers begin to taper off around sunrise on Monday with variable cloudiness and a 30% chance for some passing showers. The highs on Monday will warm into the upper 70′s which is average for this time of year.

Tuesday a warm front will move through the area bringing another good chance for showers and storms our way. The rain chance is at 60%. This could be another “ABC7 First Alert Weather Day”. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The high will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday skies begin to clear and we will see partly cloudy skies and a warm day with a high around 80 degrees. There is only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two.

Thanksgiving is looking good and warm with a high around 80 and only a 20% chance for a few showers. We will see some clouds now and again but generally partly cloudy skies can be expected.

