Today is the coldest day of the next 7 on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning the temperatures were about 6 degrees below where they were yesterday and, unofficially, about 8 or 9 degrees below the average Nov. 18 temperature. This will be the coldest morning of the week.

Additionally, today will also be one of the coolest afternoons. If you were looking to air out your home by opening up windows, this afternoon will be close to perfect for that. Much of the day will be breezy with temps in the 50s and lower 60s.

The reason for the colder day is the continuing northerly wind produced by expanding high pressure to our north and northeast. And while we may warm up briefly on Saturday, another cold front will arrive and bring a slight temperature drop on Sunday. This pattern of one cold front every three or four days will continue into next week.

Starting on Saturday the atmosphere will become unsettled as another cold front sinks past us and stalls just to our south. Upper-level energy will move across the state and that combination will bring an uptick in our cloud cover and introduce small rain chances each day from Saturday into next work week. Rain will not be heavy but pop up each day in the forecast.

A look at Thanksgiving Day is complicated by yet another cool front that looks like it will also stall in the vicinity. This could produce extra cloud cover, a chance for showers, and what looks will about average temperatures in the upper 70s.

We will tweak the forecast as the day approaches.

