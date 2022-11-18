SRQ passenger numbers continue to soar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to post big numbers as it prepares for the holiday travel season.

The airport released data Friday showing 308,012 passengers traveled through SRQ in October, a 12% increase over the same period last year.

For the year so far, 3,110,343 passengers have traveled to and from the airport, a 25% increase compared to 2021.

To handle the extra traffic, airport management is operating multiple remote parking lots with shuttle service to use once the long-term parking is full.

Next week, SRQ will also provide a “U.S. 41 Holiday Discount Parking Lot” for $5 per day, at 8101 N Tamiami Trail. The discount lot will be open for entry on Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Once the discount lot fills up, it will be closed to further traffic.

Courtesy shuttle service will be provided to and from the terminal.

Airport President and CEP Rick Piccolo suggests all passengers arrive at least two hours early, check their flight status, and visit TSA’s website for any questions regarding security screening.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.