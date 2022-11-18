Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police looking for missing man

Taylor Patterson
Taylor Patterson(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult.

Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.

If you see Patterson, please call 941-316-1199.

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies
