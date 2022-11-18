Sarasota Police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult.

Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.

If you see Patterson, please call 941-316-1199.

Please help us locate Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, 6’2”,250lbs, blonde hair/blue eyes & last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts,T-shirt, tennis shoes. Last seen Nov 16 at 2pm near Siesta Dr. He’s considered endangered. If you see Mr. Patterson, please call 941-316-199 pic.twitter.com/lFQkR73KOe — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.