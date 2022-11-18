Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

Advertise With Us
Sarasota County in dire need of corrections deputies
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid.

“A lot of people don’t know what goes on inside the four corners of this facility,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. Big changes are underway inside the Sarasota County Jail.

“The culture is shifting from take an individual, put em’ in a cell, lock them up throw away the key,” said Corrections Deputy Ian Vaughn.

He says that working inside the jail is an opportunity to help people who are struggling in our community.

One of the many programs, led by deputies, prepares inmates for the workforce.

Deputies train inmates to run a coffee shop or become a cook, just a few of the many ways those deputies are rehabilitating the accused.

Right now the jail has 1,005 inmates, but the facility really only designed for around 800, Vaughn says.

It’s why the sheriff’s office is in dire need of corrections deputies. Pay starts at $61,735 a year with full benefits. Not to mention, Vaughn says, the people make the gig worthwhile.

“We have a camaraderie, a brother and sisterhood. We stick together. If there is an emergency or call to action we have each other’s back.”

One thing to note the majority of inmates at the jail are in pretrial status, waiting to go before a judge. More often than not, these people accused of crimes are released within a year.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its job fair Saturday, Nov. 19, at the jail, at 2020 Main Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-- If you or someone you know is hiring, send an email to Kelsie Cairns at kelsie.cairns@wwsb.tv

