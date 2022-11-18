Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters

North Port crash claims the lives of teen sisters.
North Port crash claims the lives of teen sisters.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning. 17-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister Nicole, killed in a car crash on Wednesday night.

“Our community is grieving over this, there are a lot of young people and obviously the family, our hearts go out to them,” said Josh Taylor, Spokesperson for the North Port Police Department. “They are dealing with every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The crash happening on Sumter Boulevard near Lorri Circle. Police say speed was a factor. The girls lost control of the car coming around the curve, hit a bridge, sending the vehicle airborne and upside down in the pond. A police officer who lives nearby tried to rescue them, but it was unsuccessful. One neighbor says this can be a very dangerous road. She says she heard the crash and is in shock over the ages of the girls involved.

“They are our future, they are the ones who are supposed to be coming behind us to take care of us, to run things,” said Lori Crabb, a North Port resident who lives near the site of the crash. “To have two more kids gone, that’s hard.”

The parents of Sophia and Nicole say the girls were beautiful on the inside and outside. Police say this is just a heartbreaking tragedy.

“Just an unfortunate situation that happened, it is a reminder for anyone, anyone with children about their life, it’s precious,” said Taylor. “Getting behind the wheel is something we take for granted, but it can have serious consequences.”

A GoFundMe page is being setup to help out with funeral expenses. Police are continuing with their investigation.

