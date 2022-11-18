Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man sets state record with 8-pound brook trout catch: ‘It’s a special fish’

Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.
Matt Smiley, a Lake City resident, set a Colorado state record with an 8-pound brook trout catch.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado man set a new state record by catching a massive brook trout in Waterdog Lake near Lake City.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Lake City resident Matt Smiley caught an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.

“The experience of this catch has been surreal. It took a few days to soak in. It’s a special fish,” Smiley said.

Wildlife officials said Smiley sells tackle for a fishing company and has chased large brook trout in lakes across Colorado for a decade.

Smiley said he battled the massive fish and waded into the water to get it in his net that afternoon.

“The fish stayed hooked, and I brought her in a second time. It was a wild, crazy deal,” Smith said.

Wildlife officials said before this year, the record stood for 75 years. In 1947, a 7.63-pound brook trout was caught out of Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters, Sofia, 17, left, and Nicole, 16, were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in...
Teen sisters killed in one-car crash in North Port
Nichole Schmidt has been awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against the estate of...
Judge awards mother of Gabby Petito $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
The driver of this car was not injured after he drove up the ramp of this car carrier Wednesday...
Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton

Latest News

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Twitter risks fraying as engineers exit over Musk upheaval