Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend

This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday.

The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes and commercial properties. Tree permits are not required for replanting storm-loss trees or removing uprooted and dead trees.

No tree permits are required for the following:

  • Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees.
  • Large trees that are completely uprooted and leaning over can be considered dead. Dead or irreparably damaged trees do not require a tree permit to remove.

The tree’s condition should be photo-documented before removal to avoid future code compliance concerns.

Tree replanting is not required for documented storm-loss trees. Tree permits are required for tree removal when not storm-related.

It is recommended to use a professional arborist to trim, stand up or remove trees.

For issues related to trees located within a privately-owned preservation or conservation area, please contact the Environmental Protection Division for assistance. Note that privately-owned preserve areas are the responsibility of the homeowner’s association.

Contact the county’s Environmental Protection Division at 311 with any questions about permits.

