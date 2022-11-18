Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday.

The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes and commercial properties. Tree permits are not required for replanting storm-loss trees or removing uprooted and dead trees.

No tree permits are required for the following:

Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees.

Large trees that are completely uprooted and leaning over can be considered dead. Dead or irreparably damaged trees do not require a tree permit to remove.

The tree’s condition should be photo-documented before removal to avoid future code compliance concerns.

Tree replanting is not required for documented storm-loss trees. Tree permits are required for tree removal when not storm-related.

It is recommended to use a professional arborist to trim, stand up or remove trees.

For issues related to trees located within a privately-owned preservation or conservation area, please contact the Environmental Protection Division for assistance. Note that privately-owned preserve areas are the responsibility of the homeowner’s association.

Contact the county’s Environmental Protection Division at 311 with any questions about permits.

