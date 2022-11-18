Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Emergency services in Myakka City winding down

Chlorine used for testing well water sit in the Community Center in Myakka City for residents...
Chlorine used for testing well water sit in the Community Center in Myakka City for residents whose well were contaminated after Hurricane Ian. The demand for emergency services is winding down, county officials say.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to decreased demand and need, operations at the Manatee County Recovery Center at the Myakka City Community Center will be shifting over the next week.

Beginning this weekend, the water and chlorine distribution site at the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road will limit operating hours. On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the distribution site will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Laundry and shower facilities will also be available during those hours.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23, which will be the final day of its official operation.

Starting Friday, Nov. 25, bottled water, and a limited amount of chlorine for well disinfection will be available at the Myakka City Community Center.

Residents with questions about water safety and testing are encouraged to call the Florida Department of Health at 941-748-0747. For questions about community outreach and water distribution, call 3-1-1.

