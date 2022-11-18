Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to investigate the deaths of four students off-campus. (KLEW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred.

That’s according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

Efforts to reach Mabbutt by telephone on Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesman, who did not immediately return messages.

Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released on Thursday, which concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death.

The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters, Sofia, 17, left, and Nicole, 16, were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in...
Teen sisters killed in one-car crash in North Port
Nichole Schmidt has been awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against the estate of...
Judge awards mother of Gabby Petito $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
The driver of this car was not injured after he drove up the ramp of this car carrier Wednesday...
Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton

Latest News

This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for...
Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden says inflation help is coming but ‘will take time’
The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by...
Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders’ money
Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force