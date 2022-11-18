A chill is in the air as temperatures drop

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grab the jacket as you head out Friday morning as we will see readings in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and with a brisk wind out of the NE it will make it feel even colder.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday but still cool as those NE winds will continue to funnel in some chilly Fall weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees across the area. That is 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Saturday will start off chilly again with lows in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. We will see some increase in cloudiness from the Gulf as an upper air disturbance begins to slide east toward Florida. The rain chance of Saturday is really low at 10%. The high on Saturday will warm into the low 70s.

Breezy cool and possibly wet day for Sunday (WWSB)

Sunday look for mostly cloudy skies with some breaks occasionally along with a 40% chance for scattered showers and a high in the upper 60s. It will be windy on Sunday with winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph. There will likely be small craft advisories for our waters on Sunday.

Monday we will still have a 30% chance for a few showers under mostly cloudy skies with still some windy weather around. The high on Monday will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday an old front will will move back northward over our area and bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 50% at this time. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.

Wednesday we begin to see the system work its way out of here and should return to partly cloudy skies along with 30% for a few showers. The high will be near 80 degrees.

For Thanksgiving we should see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and only a 20% chance for a shower or two.

