Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Biden to meet with business, labor leaders to highlight inflation progress

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit Tuesday in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is meeting with business executives and labor leaders Friday to talk about combating inflation and steadying the economy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join Biden for the in-person and virtual meetings with top executives, including those from Ford, Kaiser Permanente and Carrier Global.

The presidents of the Service Employees International Union and United Food and Commercial Workers will also participate.

Biden is expected to highlight key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that he signed into law last summer, which will take effect at the beginning of next year.

The White House said the president is also seeking ideas from business leaders to further bring down inflation.

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the student debt relief plan. (Source: CNN/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two sisters, Sofia, 17, left, and Nicole, 16, were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in...
Teen sisters killed in one-car crash in North Port
Nichole Schmidt has been awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against the estate of...
Judge awards mother of Gabby Petito $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
The driver of this car was not injured after he drove up the ramp of this car carrier Wednesday...
Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp
Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton

Latest News

Sarasota County in dire need of corrections deputies
Sarasota County in dire need of corrections deputies
As he runs for president, the former president is facing legal woes
Trump faces federal, state investigations as he runs for president
Despite living in liberated areas, some Ukrainians are still enduring the constant strikes of...
Russian strikes force Ukraine to face hours-long power cuts
A potentially historic snowstorm is bearing down on New York.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY