Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year.

On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto.

They said the young men were spotted between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on a home security camera. According to Randy Warren, the Public Information Officer for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, many Suncoast residents who have a false sense of security are being prayed upon.

“Like a lot of areas in Florida, our population is continually growing. We’re getting more developments, gated communities are coming in—and there’s a false security,” he said.

Warren explained the burglars are specifically walking around neighborhoods looking for unlocked cars.

“They’re looking for a car that’s left unlocked that somebody left a phone in there, a laptop, some cash, some sunglasses, etc.,” he said. “They’re checking door handles. There are so many looking for a crime of opportunity. If you make it easy for them you’re going to be a victim.”

Thousand Oaks resident Lexi Culver woke up to her glove box and center console emptied out and dumped on her seats. Luckily, they didn’t take anything of value. But, it left her feeling panic stricken.

“Just the feeling of feeling violated. Someone was in my vehicle. Just kind of left being very unsettled,” said Culver.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact them if they recognize the young men in the video.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Three juveniles were captured on video burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand...
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
This combination of booking photos provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows,...
Prosecutors: Miami HOA board members stole millions from residents

Latest News

On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three...
Surveillance footage of Thousand Oaks car burglaries
Two sisters, Sofia, 17, left, and Nicole, 16, were killed in a car crash Wednesday night in...
Teen sisters killed in one-car crash in North Port
Florida attracted about 31 million tourists at the end of 2021
Florida tourism numbers are solid, state says
Nichole Schmidt has been awarded $3 million in a wrongful death suit against the estate of...
Judge awards mother of Gabby Petito $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate