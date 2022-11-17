Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year.

On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto.

They said the young men were spotted between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on a home security camera. According to Randy Warren, the Public Information Officer for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, many Suncoast residents who have a false sense of security are being prayed upon.

“Like a lot of areas in Florida, our population is continually growing. We’re getting more developments, gated communities are coming in—and there’s a false security,” he said.

Warren explained the burglars are specifically walking around neighborhoods looking for unlocked cars.

“They’re looking for a car that’s left unlocked that somebody left a phone in there, a laptop, some cash, some sunglasses, etc.,” he said. “They’re checking door handles. There are so many looking for a crime of opportunity. If you make it easy for them you’re going to be a victim.”

Thousand Oaks resident Lexi Culver woke up to her glove box and center console emptied out and dumped on her seats. Luckily, they didn’t take anything of value. But, it left her feeling panic stricken.

“Just the feeling of feeling violated. Someone was in my vehicle. Just kind of left being very unsettled,” said Culver.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact them if they recognize the young men in the video.

