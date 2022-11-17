Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Two teens killed in one-car crash in North Port

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOIRTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two teenagers were killed late Wednesday night when their car went off a bridge on North Sumter Boulevard and crashed into a pond, North Port Police say.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on northbound Sumter Boulevard, just north of Lorri Circle.

Investigators believe the black Honda Accord entered the curve at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost traction and entered a slide. The car vaulted off the bridge railing, sending it airborne to it final rest on its roof in the pond.

Police say an off-duty police officer who lives nearby heard the crash and entered the water with North Port Fire Department personnel.

Rescuers were not able to pull the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger from the vehicle. After the car was pulled from the water by a tow truck, the teens were pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
Three juveniles were captured on video burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand...
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
This combination of booking photos provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows,...
Prosecutors: Miami HOA board members stole millions from residents

Latest News

Holidays in Paradise
Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach
Krystina Castrejon is the lead teacher at The Haven Academy, where she goes by "Miss Krystina."
Special needs teacher is a true Chalkboard Champion
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Several days of cool temperatures ahead
Cool air arrives on the Suncoast