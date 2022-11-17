Two teens killed in one-car crash in North Port

NOIRTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Two teenagers were killed late Wednesday night when their car went off a bridge on North Sumter Boulevard and crashed into a pond, North Port Police say.

The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on northbound Sumter Boulevard, just north of Lorri Circle.

Investigators believe the black Honda Accord entered the curve at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost traction and entered a slide. The car vaulted off the bridge railing, sending it airborne to it final rest on its roof in the pond.

Police say an off-duty police officer who lives nearby heard the crash and entered the water with North Port Fire Department personnel.

Rescuers were not able to pull the 17-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger from the vehicle. After the car was pulled from the water by a tow truck, the teens were pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

