Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Special needs teacher is a true Chalkboard Champion

Krystina Castrejon is the lead teacher at The Haven Academy, where she goes by "Miss Krystina."
Krystina Castrejon is the lead teacher at The Haven Academy, where she goes by "Miss Krystina."(WWSB-TV)
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane-induced school closings are putting a strain on Suncoast teachers. There’s a lot of catching up to do just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

One teacher in Sarasota though, like so many others, is going above and beyond to make sure her students are set up for success. Her name is Krystina Castrejon.

She is the lead teacher at The Haven Academy, where she goes by “Miss Krystina.”

The Haven Academy is a school for special needs students who are learning at varying levels. “Everything that I do is for the kids here,” Castrejon said. “The classroom of for them. I try to make it as bright and fun for them.”

When her kids walk into class every morning, they are welcomed to a colorful oasis. “We really try to make everything as special for the kids as possible,” Castrejon said.

She instructs with this soft and sweet demeaner, and her students really gravitate to her. It’s one of the many reasons ABC7 recognized her as Chalkboard Champion the month of November for Sarasota County.

She will have $500 to use however she wants, provided by Carl Reynolds Law, which she says she will use for her classroom.

If you have a teacher who has made a difference in your life, or someone you love, nominate your Chalkboard Champion!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
Three juveniles were captured on video burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand...
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
This combination of booking photos provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows,...
Prosecutors: Miami HOA board members stole millions from residents

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
Several days of cool temperatures ahead
Cool air arrives on the Suncoast
turkeys
Turkey giveaway in Manatee County
ABC7 News at 11pm - November 16, 2022