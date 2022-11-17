Special needs teacher is a true Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane-induced school closings are putting a strain on Suncoast teachers. There’s a lot of catching up to do just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

One teacher in Sarasota though, like so many others, is going above and beyond to make sure her students are set up for success. Her name is Krystina Castrejon.

She is the lead teacher at The Haven Academy, where she goes by “Miss Krystina.”

The Haven Academy is a school for special needs students who are learning at varying levels. “Everything that I do is for the kids here,” Castrejon said. “The classroom of for them. I try to make it as bright and fun for them.”

When her kids walk into class every morning, they are welcomed to a colorful oasis. “We really try to make everything as special for the kids as possible,” Castrejon said.

She instructs with this soft and sweet demeaner, and her students really gravitate to her. It’s one of the many reasons ABC7 recognized her as Chalkboard Champion the month of November for Sarasota County.

She will have $500 to use however she wants, provided by Carl Reynolds Law, which she says she will use for her classroom.

