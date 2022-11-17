Judge awards mother of Gabby Petito $3 million from Brian Laundrie’s estate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County circuit judge issued a $3 million default judgment against the estate of Brian Laundrie Thursday, court records show.

Nichole Schmidt, the mother of Gabby Petito, filed the wrongful death suit in May. It is not related to a separate suit that Schmidt and Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, have filed against Brian’s parents, claiming the Laundries knew their daughter was dead and refused to tell them, causing pain and suffering, and mental anguish.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trek when Gabby disappeared. Brian returned to his parents’ home in North Port without Gabby. Her body was later found in Wyoming and her death was rules a homicide.

Brian eventually took his own life, leaving behind a letter confessing to killing Gabby.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Schmidt’s attorney, Patrick Reilly, said the $3 million judgment was “arbitrary.”

“No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie,” the statement said. “Brian did not have $3 million; it’s an arbitrary number.”

Reilly said whatever settlement they eventually get will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation. “The Gabby Petito Foundation will continue to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies,” the statement said.

ABC7 has reached out to Barry Spivey, the curator of Brian Laundrie’s estate, but have not received a response.

Meanwhile, the suit against Brian Laundrie’s parents continues.

A hearing in the case is set in Sarasota County Court on Nov. 22 to rule on a motion by Brian’s parents, asking the judge to limit what lawyers can ask them in upcoming depositions in the civil case.

In the motion filed by lawyers for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, they argue that any questions be limited to a three-week window in 2021, between the time when Petito’s was killed and when her body was found in a national park in Wyoming.

The motion asks the court to prohibit the Petito family’s lawyers from probing into “irrelevant matters during their depositions in order to protect them from annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, undue burden and expense.”

A third lawsuit is also winding its way through the courts. Gabby’s parents have also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department over their response to a domestic disturbance incident between the Gabby and Brian shortly before Gabby was murdered.

That suit is seeking $50 million in damages from the Moab Police, arguing officers’ negligence abrogated their duty, violated Utah law and led to her tragic death.

Petito was found dead in Wyoming weeks after Moab officers responded to the domestic violence call and didn’t cite or arrest either her or Laundrie.

The city defended the officers’ conduct in response to the lawsuit, saying they were kind and respectful and couldn’t have predicted the subsequent tragedy.

