Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police found his child wandering alone.
Child found alone in Bradenton
Nine men are charged with offering contracting services without a license.
North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting
Police secure an area on Fruitville Road near where a robbery suspect was shot by police
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
Three juveniles were captured on video burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand...
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
This combination of booking photos provided by Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation shows,...
Prosecutors: Miami HOA board members stole millions from residents

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign
swift
Massive technical issues at Ticketmaster caused delays for fans
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle...
President Biden, House Minority Leader McCarthy say they are willing to work across the aisle following the midterms
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday,...
Rubio wins third Senate term, defeats Demings
Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds, following a televised...
DeSantis defeats Crist; Florida continues swing to the right