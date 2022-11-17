Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man was rescued Wednesday after he apparently drove up the ramp of a car carrier truck, ending up perched precariously on the top of the trailer, Venice fire officials said.

Venice Fire Rescue was called at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for an accident near the intersection of Pinebrook Road and Pinebrook Way.

A carrier dropping off a car was parked on Pinebrook Road under a streetlight with the ramp down when a Nissan Maxima drove up the ramp and crashed near the top, leaving it hanging over the edge, officials said.

Fire crews found a middle-age male sitting inside the vehicle, uninjured. He could not get out of the car until crews could stabilize the vehicle. Crews used industrial straps to secure the front of the vehicle to the car carrier, then had a wrecker stabilize it from the rear.

Once the car was stable, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle. The were no injuries and the scene was turned over to Venice Police for investigation. The driver was cited for careless driving, the fire department said.

